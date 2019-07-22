Coyotes surround Florida woman and her dog. Cops issue a warning

Living with coyotes in Florida Tips for living with coyotes in Florida Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips for living with coyotes in Florida

Early on July 19, just as the skies were beginning to light, a Sanibel resident was out walking her 50-pound dog when they were approached by two coyotes.

According to information released by the Sanibel Police Department, the two coyotes began encircling the woman and the dog in an aggressive manner. Taking the advice of authorities, the woman told police she did everything possible to try and scare the two coyotes away but was unsuccessful.

When her attempts failed, she managed to flee with her dog to a nearby home where she took refuge until certain the coyotes had left the area.

The Sanibel Police Department is asking residents and visitors to call their non-emergency line at 239-472-3111 to report all sightings and encounters. For life-threatening encounters, immediately call 911.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For more information about coyote behavior, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website featuring information on “Living with Coyotes.”