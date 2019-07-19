Coast Guard stops boat off Key Largo, sends 5 Cuban would-be migrants back to Cuba

U.S. Coast Guard discourages illegal migration attempts Capt. Aldante Vinciguerra, Coast Guard 7th District chief of response, talks about the dangers of illegal migration attempts to the United States and discourages migrants to take to the sea in unsafe and unseaworthy vessels. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Aldante Vinciguerra, Coast Guard 7th District chief of response, talks about the dangers of illegal migration attempts to the United States and discourages migrants to take to the sea in unsafe and unseaworthy vessels.

An Islamorada-based U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped a makeshift boat off the Upper Florida Keys Friday afternoon and discovered five migrants from Cuba on board.

The sailboat was spotted by a Coast Guard plane from Air Station Miami. It was about 38 miles south of Key Largo, according to a Coast Guard Station Islamorada Facebook post.

All the occupants of the boat were men, according to a text message from the station.

They were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. and will be taken back to Cuba.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew member stands watch over a sailboat that was stopped about 40 miles off Key Largo carrying five people from Cuba Friday, July 19, 2019. U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada