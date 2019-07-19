Coast Guard stops boat off Key Largo, sends 5 Cuban would-be migrants back to Cuba

U.S. Coast Guard discourages illegal migration attempts
Capt. Aldante Vinciguerra, Coast Guard 7th District chief of response, talks about the dangers of illegal migration attempts to the United States and discourages migrants to take to the sea in unsafe and unseaworthy vessels.
By
Up Next
Capt. Aldante Vinciguerra, Coast Guard 7th District chief of response, talks about the dangers of illegal migration attempts to the United States and discourages migrants to take to the sea in unsafe and unseaworthy vessels.
By
An Islamorada-based U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped a makeshift boat off the Upper Florida Keys Friday afternoon and discovered five migrants from Cuba on board.
The sailboat was spotted by a Coast Guard plane from Air Station Miami. It was about 38 miles south of Key Largo, according to a Coast Guard Station Islamorada Facebook post.
All the occupants of the boat were men, according to a text message from the station.
They were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. and will be taken back to Cuba.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has opened an internal affairs investigation into how it handled the incarceration of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including its decision to place him on work release.
Comments