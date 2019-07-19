‘I’m going to show you your grave, sir.’ Man charged with threatening to kill mayor

Michael Brian Falls Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A man was jailed Friday after police said he stalked and threatened the mayor of Marathon in the Middle Keys in a series of disturbing phone calls, including one in which he mentions a “smart bomb,” police said.

Michael Brian Falls, 63, a Brooklyn, Florida, native and a contractor who police say lives in his truck, was arrested on charges of felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor threats against law enforcement. His last known address was in Jacksonville.

Falls on Friday afternoon remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $100,000 bond. He admitted to making the calls, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which cracked the case.

Between July 10 and 11, Falls left six voicemails for Marathon Mayor John Bartus that accuse the mayor of being responsible for Falls’ contact with police, the arrest report states.

In the messages, Falls mentions police have used lasers to listen to his calls, have put bees and spiders inside his truck and have removed air conditioning units at his job sites.

Falls demands answers from Bartus and at one point says, “When I’m done with you, I’m going to show you your grave, sir,” police said.

Bartus said he received the first batch of voicemails last Wednesday, when he was on vacation.

“I received three accusatory and threatening voicemails right in a row. He identified himself and left his phone number. Then, the next day, he left more,” Bartus said.

Bartus, who said he does not know Falls, forwarded the voicemails to a sheriff’s office detective.

“I never met this guy in my life,” Bartus said. “Maybe he got my card when he was in city hall.”

Falls also told Bartus to “run the sheriff out of town ... It’s called a smart bomb 6 a.m.,” according to the arrest report.

Bartus told the sheriff’s office he wants to pursue criminal charges. “The calls have caused emotional distress and fear for his safety in his work and personal life,” police wrote.

Bartus praised the sheriff’s office for its work on Falls. “I’m really happy how fast deputies were able to get a hold of the guy and get him into custody,” Bartus said.

The sheriff’s office said it was familiar with Falls already.

Falls also claimed to have the highest national security clearance. “If you follow me into a room and I say shoot, they will shoot you,” he said, police reported.

Falls was arrested in January on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Deputies say he crashed his Chevy 1500 pickup truck into a wooden railing, a bicycle and a cement wall at the Cracked Conch restaurant at 4999 Overseas Highway.

According to the arrest report, Falls was in a hurry to leave the property because someone was there to repossess his truck.

That case is still pending.