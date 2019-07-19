Police officer injured in hit-and-run after traffic stop

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A Miramar police officer was struck and injured in a hit-and-run during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

The officer had stopped a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. at a Publix shopping center in the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway when a driver struck him, said Tania Rues, public information officer for the Miramar Police Department.

The car then took off.

Miramar police swarmed the area and the officer was taken by Miramar Fire-Rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was rolled into ER on a stretcher.

Police are reviewing the video recorded by the officer’s body cam.

Rues said the officer confronted the driver, who had stopped at an ATM. The driver then got back into his car and hit the officer, she said.

The officer’s name has not been released yet. Rues said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for an award.