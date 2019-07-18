Cops called to fight at Five Guys. ‘Can you guess how many guys were arrested...?’

Five guys were arrested at Five Guys in Stuart July 17, 2019. Stuart police

One Florida police department infused a bit of humor into a social media post about an arrest at Five Guys restaurant location.

“Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday?” the Stuart police department posted with a picture of the burger and fry joint.

“Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest,” police said.

The brawl at the popular burger joint happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2185 SE Federal Hwy.

According to court records, a witness told police that the fight began when one of the guys started “talking smack” about another guy. That guy responded by throwing a drink and slamming a door in the face of the guy who was talking.

In total, two 18-year-olds and three juveniles were charged with a misdemeanor affray, a charge which means fighting in a public place.