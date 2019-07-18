This Miami man tried to outrun cops two times. Florida deputies say they now know why

Thomas Ibarra Indian River County Sheriff's Office

A Miami drug trafficker didn’t quite make it to his final destination when cops four counties to the north stopped him with $150,000 worth of drugs, deputies said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Palm Bay police detectives told Indian River County sheriff’s investigators that they were following a car heading north and suspected of trafficking fentanyl or heroin from South Florida, deputies said.

Indian River detectives tried to stop the car near the southern county line. SHortly after being pulled over, the driver, 28-year-old Thomas Ibarra of Miami, took off.

Deputies tried to stop Ibarra a second time near Vero Beach, but this time Ibarra kept driving.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A sheriff’s helicopter spotted the car in the area of Interstate 95 and County Road 512. Deputies on the ground then tried to pull over the car for a third time. This time, they got their man.

Indian River Sheriff's deputies seized a kilogram of a fentanyl/heroin mixture, valued at about $150,000, from the car Thomas Ibarra was driving. Indian River County Sheriff's Office

When deputies searched the car, they said they found a kilogram of a fentanyl/heroin mixture and $2,706 cash. The street value of the drugs is about $150,000.

“The quantity and purity of the fentanyl seized is beyond deadly. We continue to see opioid overdoses in our community and are working hard to eradicate it from the streets,” said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar.

Ibarra was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and eluding and trafficking in fentanyl. Ibarra remains at the Indian River County Jail on $53,500 bond.