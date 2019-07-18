Water crisis in Fort Lauderdale shuts off taps and shuts down business

Fort Lauderdale fire rescue on scene of a water main break along the 2500 block of Northwest 55th Court, near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. South Florida Sun Sentinel

What happens when the water stops running for 220,000 South Florida customers?

A major shopping mall, a performing arts center, the county courthouse, and dozens of restaurants and stores shut down.

A broken pipeline left Fort Lauderdale without water on Thursday for at least 24 hours.

A contractor damaged a crucial pipe at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, severing a line to the water plant that serves the city as well as several neighboring municipalities.

The damaged 42-inch pipe supplies water to the Fiveash water plant, which treats 70 million gallons of water each day.

The fallout was swift.

At 11:35 a.m., the water system was cut off, leaving only what was already in the pipe as the last drips of water for thousands of residential and commercial customers.

That has meant a day of lost receipts for just about every business that depends on what comes out of the tap. And for residential customers, trips to Publix to lug home gallons of water for as long as they lasted on soon-to-be-bare shelves.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis addresses the media about the water main break that could leave residents and businesses without water service for 24-36 hours. Susan Stocker South Florida Sun Sentinel

The sudden water crisis led Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis to declare a local state of emergency.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two semi-trucks of bottled water to the city, and city officials are offering water at the Beach Community Center, Mills Pond Park and Riverland Park.

Customers are being asked to conserve whatever remaining water they have. That means this is not the time to water your lawn or wash your car. As for using what water is left in your tap, city officials say you better boil it.

Tourists are also feeling it. As water pressure drops, fire sprinkler systems stop working. So many hotels evacuated guests as a precaution, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

Trantalis said the city is prepared to relocate those in hospitals and nursing homes if necessary. Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties have supplied tanker trucks to fire-rescue in case of emergency, he added.

Fort Lauderdale also supplies water to several neighboring cities and areas, including Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Oakland Park, Sea Ranch Lakes, Tamarac, Wilton Manors, parts of Davie, as well as Port Everglades, where cruise ships are based.

Coral Ridge Mall has closed its restrooms due to a county wide water outage after a private contractor hit a water main during construction. Linda Trischitta South Florida Sun Sentinel

The water crisis is shutting down business in a city ringed with canals, split by a river and bordered by the ocean. Without drinking and restroom, restaurants can’t cook and customers can’t use the toilet.

The Galleria, a shopping mall with more than 100 stores and 2,000 employees, did not open Thursday morning due to the break, a spokesman said. The Broward County courthouse closed at noon. Broward College as well as Florida Atlantic University and HCI College’s Fort Lauderdale campuses canceled classes and operations for the day.

After losing water pressure, all of the restaurants on Las Olas Boulevard have closed, a spokesperson said.

Some restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, however, were determined to stay open. JEY Hospitality Group, operating Tacocraft, Pizzacraft and Henry’s Sandwich Station in Flagler Village, stocked up on bottled water and arranged for portable toilets and hand-washing sinks to be sent to their locations, co-founder Marc Falsetto told the newspaper.

“With or without water, we’re not closing,” Falsetto said.

But other centers of entertainment shut down. Casualties include independent theater Savor Cinema, cultural center ArtServe, and even the venerable Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

But the show will go on for Thursday night’s Summer Theater Camp’s performances of “Once Upon a Mattress” — just not at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center. The theater is moving the 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday “Mattress” shows to a venue 15 miles south — the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, said Jan Goodheart, vice president of external affairs for Broward Center. Tickets will be honored at the Aventura venue.

“We anticipate that the issue will be resolved before our next scheduled shows,” Goodheart said Thursday.

When it comes to fixing the pipe, Fort Lauderdale is turning to neighboring counties for help.

Miami-Dade’s Water and Sewer Department has provided Broward with a replacement segment for the damaged pipe, said director Kevin Lynskey.

“We got a call at 4:30 a.m. on this,” he said. “That pipe is in our inventory. So they came down.”

Lynskey said he planned to meet with his deputies Thursday afternoon to review Miami-Dade’s potential response to a similar situation of a major water main failing. He said the agency has run through that drill multiple times, but this will be the first with him as director. He took over in early 2018.

Miami Herald staff writers Douglas Hanks, Howard Cohen and David J. Neal contributed to this report.