Report of an active shooter shuts down Chico’s headquarters, Florida cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at the corporate headquarters of fashion company Chico’s.

Deputies are “sweeping the building and campus” as a precaution, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, but they say it may be a hoax.

The campus, 11215 Metro Parkway, is on lockdown. There are no reported injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The office plans on releasing a brief statement at the entrance of Chico’s at 1 p.m.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.