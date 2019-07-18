Florida
Report of an active shooter shuts down Chico’s headquarters, Florida cops say
Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at the corporate headquarters of fashion company Chico’s.
Deputies are “sweeping the building and campus” as a precaution, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, but they say it may be a hoax.
The campus, 11215 Metro Parkway, is on lockdown. There are no reported injuries.
The office plans on releasing a brief statement at the entrance of Chico’s at 1 p.m.
