This Florida man spent $5 on a new scratch-off game. He came out winning big

A Tampa man won’t have to save for retirement anymore.

Gregory Montgomery, 51, has claimed the first top prize in a new $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

He decided to go with the one-time lump sum of $2,015,000.00 — that’s a little over 2 million bucks

The odds of winning this game, which launched earlier this month, are 1 in 3.95.

Johan Food Mart, 2409 E. Lake Ave. in Tampa, will also receive a a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Montgomery declined to take a photo, according to the Florida Lottery.