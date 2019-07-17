She wanted to have sex, but her boyfriend was ‘too tired.’ Out came a knife, cops say

Jennifer Lee Chapman

A violent scene between a couple played out earlier this month in a Dunedin, Florida, home, outside Tampa.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of July 5, Jennifer Lee Chapman got into a verbal argument with her live-in boyfriend. The issue at hand? She wanted to have sex, but he did not, because he was “too tired,” read the report.

The argument escalated and Chapman grabbed a serrated kitchen knife and cut her own arm, ostensibly out of frustration or anger.

“The victim tried to stop defendant and a struggle ensued on the floor of the kitchen,” says the arrest affidavit.

Chapman was able to get the knife back from her boyfriend and attacked him, cutting his left arm and shoulder area “multiple times,” leaving bloody, “visible injuries.”

The report says the suspect also head-butted the victim in the face, and punched him, “causing red marks to his forehead.”

Chapman, who was arrested two years ago in the same county on possession charges, fled on foot and was eventually apprehended on July 10 by law enforcement officials.

The 37-year-old, whose employment is listed on court records as “disabled,” was charged with aggravated battery and booked into the county jail, awaiting trial.