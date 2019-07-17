Former Trump advisor admits to happy endings at massage parlors — possibly in Miami

Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump during the campaign, walks away after speaking to media at Trump Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in New York. AP

In a deposition for his libel suit over stories he claimed ruined his reputation, former Donald Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller admitted his extramarital activities included massage parlor masturbation in New York, Washington or Miami.

The deposition’s transcript is on the Miami federal court docket for Miller vs. Gizmodo Media Group, the owners of Splinter.com. Miller claims Splinter.com published allegations from a sealed Miami-Dade family court filing that qualify as libelous. The suit calls the Sept. 21, 2018 story, which accuses Miller of giving a mistress an “abortion pill,” part of a plot to destroy by A.J. Delgado, who had a son by Miller in July 2017.

Rumors of the affair with Delgado, a transition adviser, prompted Miller’s resignation in December 2016 two days after President Trump announced Miller would be his communications director.

On May 30, Miller was deposed by Gizmodo attorney Katherine Bolger of Davis Wright Tremaine law firm. The transcript of the deposition was first obtained by mediaite.com.

The subject turned to Miller’s infidelities.

Miller admitted, “There were other indiscretions that I’ve had” beyond his affairs with Delgado and the other woman.

When Bolger asked him to be more specific, Miller said, “On several occasions I’ve gone to a massage parlor.”

Miller admitted to going to Asian-themed places in New York, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and, one, in Miami. He couldn’t name names as far as establishments. He put his total visits at “five or six” times.

Bolger said “I assume when you use the word “massage parlor,” you refer to massage parlors that have some sexual component to them, right?”

Miller replied, “I’ve gotten a — a hand job at a massage parlor.”

“Okay. How many times?”

“Four or five.”

Miller said his sexual contact at the parlors were limited to manual stimulation. No such limits existed when he visited Washington, D.C. escorts in 2015 and 2017.