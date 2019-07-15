Sarasota teenager recovering after shark attack

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

A 16-year-old Sarasota teenager is recovering after frightening run-in with a shark off the coast of Amelia Island near Jacksonville over the weekend.

Jackie Jozaitis is lucky the attack didn’t turn out worse than it did. The shark bit her on the back of her foot, just inches away from her Achilles tendon.

“I felt like a jaw snap on my foot,” according to Fox 13.

Jozaitis said she was able to get ashore where a friend quickly applied pressure to the wound. She told WWSB that, at first, she wasn’t sure what bit her until she saw the teeth marks on her foot.

Jozaitis received eight stitches and is on the road to recovery. She had some advice for anyone entering the water.

“The main thing for me was to make sure of your surroundings, to be knowing what’s happening around you because if I have decided not to go during sunrise, to find out that’s when sharks feed during sunrise and we didn’t know that,” she said.