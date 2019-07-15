Florida python tops 200 pounds, is over 20-feet long

A Florida python could be slowly slithering toward a world record.

Emerald Coast Zoo co-owner Rick de Ridder says their female reticulated python named "Ginormica" weighs more than 200 pounds and is a little over 20 feet long.

Her diet consists of previously frozen goats and pigs. Ridder says she could near world record size in a couple of years, which is about 25-feet long.

Ginormica is about 6-years-old is an excellent swimmer. He told the Northwest Florida Daily News she could live to be about 75-years-old.