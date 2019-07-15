Judge postpones decision on Jeffrey Epstein bail until Thursday, reports say

Years later, Epstein’s victims discuss the lasting impact of sexual abuse Victims of Jeffery Epstein share the emotional toll that sexual abuse has taken on them — even years after the abuse occurred. Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown interviewed the young women, most speaking for the first time about Epstein. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Victims of Jeffery Epstein share the emotional toll that sexual abuse has taken on them — even years after the abuse occurred. Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown interviewed the young women, most speaking for the first time about Epstein.

Wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will have to wait until Thursday to learn whether a federal judge will allow him to await trial on child sex trafficking charges from the comfort of the same Manhattan mansion where prosecutors say he abused dozens of girls.

Rather than decide Monday on Epstein’s request to be freed on bail, U.S District Judge Richard Berman said during a highly watched bond hearing that he won’t make a decision until Thursday, according to CNBC and CNN. Until then, Epstein will remain in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, where he’s been jailed since his July 6 arrest at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Epstein, 66, is accused of enticing dozens of teenage girls to his homes in New York and Palm Beach and paying them for nude massages and sex acts from 2002 through 2005. He faces up to 45 years.

Epstein’s arrest followed the Miami Herald’s publication of a series, Perversion of Justice, that detailed a lenient plea agreement granted in 2008 by federal and state prosecutors and for the first time revealed first-person accounts from Epstein’s accusers.

The new charges in New York ignited a media firestorm, and led to the resignation Friday of U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. Acosta was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida a dozen years ago when the office signed off on a plea agreement that allowed Epstein to serve just 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail despite evidence that he’d abused dozens of teenage girls.

During his time in jail in South Florida, Epstein was allowed to leave six days a week for up to 12 hours a day to go to his office in West Palm Beach.

But federal prosecutors in New York want Berman to keep Epstein detained, arguing that he could easily flee the country on his private plane. They say he remains a threat given that investigators executing a search warrant on Epstein’s Manhattan mansion after his arrest found hundreds of pictures in a safe of young, nude girls or women.

Prosecutors also say that, in the days after the Miami Herald published Perversion of Justice, Epstein wired $350,000 to two people named in his South Florida non-prosecution agreement as possible co-conspirators — evidence, they believe, of possible witness tampering.

Meanwhile, attorneys who have represented Epstein’s accusers say more than a dozen women have come forward since Epstein’s arrest alleging that they, too, were victimized when they were younger.

Epstein hopes Berman will free him from jail. Through his attorneys, Epstein has offered to post his $77 million mansion and private plane as collateral, and live in isolation while wearing a GPS locator.





