Florida man to compete in world dart championship in London

A professional dart player from Florida is heading to the world championship in London.

Danny Baggish is fresh off his $10,000 win at the Dafabet North American Championship in Las Vegas over the July 4th weekend. The win qualified the 35-year-old for the William Hill World Championship. The Lakeland Ledger reports the victor of that prestigious tournament also gets a $500,000 winner's check.

Baggish started playing darts at the age of 13 and was taught by his father.

The Lakeland resident won his first tournament when he was 15-years-old and has been competing on the road since then.