Researchers to look for more graves at Florida reform school

University of South Florida researchers are returning to a former reform school where they unearthed the remains of 55 people to determine if there are more graves on the massive site.

Forensic anthropologist Dr. Erin Kimmerle will lead the initial two-week project starting Monday to determine if 27 anomalies found on the site are likely to be more graves at the Marianna reform school that had a history of horrific abuse.

A contractor using ground-penetrating radar discovered the anomalies earlier this year and notified the state that they could be graves.

Kimmerle said there could be other explanations, such as buried garbage, animals, or simply tree root balls. But given the history at the former Dozier School for Boys, human remains are also a possibility.