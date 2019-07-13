The U.S. Coast Guard got a helping hand from the Navy when rescuing three in sinking boat

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy rescued three people from a sinking boat Saturday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders got a 911 relay of a boat taking on water with three people aboard, according to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard unit in Sand Key set sail on a 29-foot response boat to help the group, 10 miles west of Clearwater Pass.

While the crew was on their way, Sea Fighter, a Navy research vessel, was able to get to the stranded boaters first and get them out of the water.

After the Coast Guard retrieved the three from the research vessel, they were taken to the Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp, where Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission members were waiting.

There were no reported injuries.

“Our partnerships out on the water greatly improve rescue and response efforts,” Capt. Matthew Thompson, commander of the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, said in a statement. “We are grateful the Navy crew was able to locate the boaters swiftly and pull them to safety.”