Man finds bag of bones while clearing land

Authorities say they're investigating after a man clearing land in Florida unearthed a bag of bones.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the bones were discovered Thursday in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. Craig Waldrup says investigators believe the bones are from a single person. Foul play is suspected.

Officials say a man was clearing the land with a tractor when he noticed that he had run over a plastic bag or tarp. He took a closer look and spotted a skull.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the bones had been there.

An anthropologist will examine the bones and the area where they were found.