A child molester escaped from prison and was captured, all on the same morning

A child molester serving a long prison sentence escaped Dade Correctional Institution in Homestead for a few hours Thursday.

A Thursday morning head count after staff saw signs of escape found that Jason Revis, a 37-year-old inmate with an October 2052 release date, was missing. Miami-Dade police assisted in the search that captured Revis after 11 a.m.

Revis was convicted in Seminole County of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12 and sentenced to 40 years.

