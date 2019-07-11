Crash in Key Largo involving cars and a tanker kills 1; another airlifted to Miami

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Key Largo Thursday morning, July 11, 2019. Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person is dead and another flown to a Miami-Dade County hospital following a car crash in Key Largo on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at mile marker 103 on U.S. 1, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was declared dead on the scene and another was flown by helicopter air ambulance to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital near South Miami, said Adam Linhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The crash involved several vehicles, including a tanker truck, which spilled about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, Linhardt said.





At 9 a.m., police blocked northbound traffic on the highway, diverting cars to the bike path. Southbound U.S. 1 is open.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.