Florida

A Georgia teenager ran away from home. He may be traveling to Florida, deputies say

Landon Lee Ellis, 16.
Landon Lee Ellis, 16. The Cherokee Sheriff's Office

Police need your help in finding a runaway teenager.

Landon Lee Ellis, 16, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Woodstock, GA, north of Atlanta.

Authorities believe he is traveling to Florida.

Ellis, who is about 5-10, was last seen wearing a white and gray camo Nike T-shirt, black and gray camo pants and a white hat, according to a flier The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

If you see him, call 911.

