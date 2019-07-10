A Publix truck had an encounter with a tree

A tree met a Publix truck halfway (down the trailer). Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Plant City isn’t a jungle, but a Publix truck definitely should’ve watched out for that tree when swinging through the city Monday afternoon.

At 2405 Knights Griffin Rd., a tree fell on the truck, almost chopping open the semi trailer. The Hillsborough County Sheriff Office warned drivers the road would be shut for four hours while the tree was removed.

Exactly what, beyond gravity, brought the tree down isn’t clear. It’s possible the truck clipped and snagged a branch.

A Publix statement said, “We are investigating the incident and are very thankful no one was injured.”

Since no people were hurt, the question we're all wanting to know is are the @Publix subs okay?!?! — DollyKauionalani (@HulaDolly) July 9, 2019