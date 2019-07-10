Poop alert! Stay clear of this Palm Beach-area park. It’s contaminated

Why do they close beaches in Florida? The Florida Department of Environmental Protection frequently monitor water quality, and routinely collect algal bloom samples. When toxicity levels present a risk to human health, the state will issue advisories and may also post warning signs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Department of Environmental Protection frequently monitor water quality, and routinely collect algal bloom samples. When toxicity levels present a risk to human health, the state will issue advisories and may also post warning signs.

Health officials are warning swimmers to stay out of the water at a Palm Beach-area beachfront park.

A recent sampling shows contamination at Lake Worth Beach’s R.G. Kreusler Park, 2882 S. Ocean Blvd.

Palm Beach County’s Florida Department of Health issued the “No Swimming” advisory Wednesday after it found the ocean water in the park to be in “poor” condition. This means beachgoers have a higher chance of getting sick.





Officials tested the water quality on Monday at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter for enterococci, a bacteria that is commonly found in feces. Kreusler Park was the only one to receive a “poor” rating. South Inlet Park in Boca Raton was found to be “moderate.”

It’s still unclear what caused the high level of bacteria in the water but runoff caused by heavy rain, high surf and heavy traffic could be factors, according to a a Helth Department statement.