Principal reassigned after Holocaust remarks blames parent

A Florida high school principal who was reassigned for telling a student's mother that "not everyone believes the Holocaust happened" blames the parent for his removal in a farewell message to his staff.

William Latson said in his message on Monday that he was being reassigned because of false statements made by the mother.

However, the Palm Beach Post reports Latson was reassigned because of the public outcry over his written comments in an email to the mother who had inquired if students at the school study the Holocaust.

The email was obtained by the newspaper through a records request.

Latson's farewell message prompted the Anti-Defamation League in Florida to call for his resignation or termination. The anti-hate group says Latson's comments suggest an earlier apology wasn't genuine.