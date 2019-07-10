‘Pass me the ketchup, Pikachu.’ A Pokémon themed pop-up bar is traveling to Miami

City of Miami Police give safety tips to Pokemon Go players Pokémon Go was recently released in the U.S. and as you have probably heard, it is a game you can play on your phone. The City of Miami Police Department has received numerous questions about the augmented reality game app and the dangers associat Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pokémon Go was recently released in the U.S. and as you have probably heard, it is a game you can play on your phone. The City of Miami Police Department has received numerous questions about the augmented reality game app and the dangers associat

If you’ve always wanted to eat, drink and party it up with all 800+ pocket monsters, you don’t have to save up for a visit to Tokyo’s Pokémon cafe anymore. A Pokémon themed pop-up bar is traveling to Miami this October.





Part of the PokeBar’s national tour, the special two-day ticketed event takes place on Oct. 19-20 and will include everything a Pokémon Master could want from battles to Pokémon-inspired cuisine, according to a news release.

The bar isn’t an official Pokémon Company event and is sponsored by Viral Ventures, an Australian-based immersive events company, who is also working to bring Brick Bar, a Lego-themed pop-up bar to Miami this October.

Fans of the popular franchise will have a two-hour window each session to hunt, battle and catch various Pokémon in seven different regions inside the PokeBar.

Once you’ve battled up an appetite you can sit back, relax and pick your starter dish. Who knows, you might get Bulbasaur, Pikachu or Charmander?





Beside battling and eating like Ash Ketchum, fans are also encouraged to dress like their favorite characters and test their Poke-knowledge in a trivia game, most likely created by Professor Oak.

The company said prizes will be given to the division, trivia and best costume winners each session.

The bar’s location still hasn’t been released but non-refundable pre-sale tickets are now on sale for $45 on a first-come, first-serve basis on Eventbrite. Each ticket includes admission to the pop-up bar, a custom Pokémon burger and a themed cocktail.

Pokémon fans of all ages are welcome to attend, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The Miami stop comes six months after the blockbuster release of “Detective Pikachu” which made over $54 million in the U.S. opening weekend and the 2016 release of “Pokémon GO,” a mobile augmented reality game which created an obsession with catching Pokemon, including in South Florida, where mobs of players were spotted playing at odd hours of night.

City of Miami’s Police Department even released a video, at the time, of how to play the game safely after a string of dangerous accidents happened across the country, like in Baltimore, where a “Pokémon Go” player slammed their car into a police cruiser.