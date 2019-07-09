Disney World re-imagines a resort — with designs inspired by Salvador Dalí

Disney Opens New Hotel Inspired by Salvador Dali Gran Destino Tower, an expansion of Disney's Coronado Springs resort, opened to the public Tuesday.The tower offers 545 guest rooms, a grand two-story lobby, meeting venues and a rooftop restaurant and lounge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gran Destino Tower, an expansion of Disney's Coronado Springs resort, opened to the public Tuesday.The tower offers 545 guest rooms, a grand two-story lobby, meeting venues and a rooftop restaurant and lounge.

One of Walt Disney World’s many resorts just got a fresh face, with designs and colors inspired by famed Spanish artist Salvador Dalí..

On Tuesday, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort completed a multiyear re-imagining, marking the official debut of a new tower and new restaurants.

The Gran Destino Tower is on the southeastern shores of Lago Dorado, the resort’s 22-acre “Golden Lake.” The tower offers 545 guest rooms, a two-story lobby, meeting venues and a rooftop restaurant and lounge.

Gran Destino Tower takes its name from the Disney film “Destino,” which was originally a collaboration between Walt Disney and Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.

Drawing inspiration from the animated short, Disney said “the tower is a whimsical, magnificent visual feast, diverse in its design and execution.”

The starting rate for a room in the tower is $234 a night, and it goes all the way up to $1,382 a night for the Presidential Suite.

The lobby of the tower is designed in the Catalan Modernism style, which means guests arriving can see wooden screens with rows of Moorish hanging lantern and bronze screens inspired by Spanish tile patterns.

On the first floor of the lobby is the Barcelona Lounge, which serves coffee and cocktails. It has warm colors and patterns inspired by Barcelona, Disney said.

The Catalan theme doesn’t end at the lobby — it extends throughout the tower. The new guest rooms and suites feature a wall covering in each room inspired by Spanish tile medallions.

On the rooftop of the tower is Tolédo — Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Dahlia Lounge. Tolédo has a Spanish-inspired menu with chuletón, a 32-ounce, Spanish-style ribeye for two, as well as sustainable seafood and classic Spanish sides.

It’s all served under live olive trees and a vaulted ceiling with stained-glass accents.

As part of the re-imagining of Coronado Springs, three new pedestrian bridges extend to Lago Dorado. In the middle of the lake is a new outdoor restaurant, Three Bridges Bar & Grill.

Coronado Springs’ guest rooms were also updated with new fixtures, furnishings and lighting.