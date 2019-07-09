A 29-year-old man went to a gun range in Naples. He was later found dead, deputies say

A 29-year-old man was found deat at the Alamo gun range in Naples. Google Streetview

Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at a Naples gun range.

The 29-year-old man was found shot in the head Monday at the Alamo by Lotus Gunworks Range on 2390 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., according to Kristine Gill, a spokeswoman for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Video and photos taken by local TV stations showed deputies, fire trucks and ambulances at the gun range.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to Naples Community Hospital North, where he was pronounced dead.





Officials don’t believe any foul play was involved, but it’s unclear if it was an accident or a suicide.

This is the second time a young man has died at the range in less than four months. In April, 27-year-old Joshua Myers of Ave Maria was found dead at the range, according to NBC2. His death was ruled a suicide.



