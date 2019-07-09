‘I could not believe that this had happened to me.’ Flesh-eating bacteria strikes again

Florida Dept. of Health: Swim it, shore it or dodge it Warmer weather means getting outdoors in Florida’s beautiful surroundings at the beaches, rivers and lakes! Make sure you know when to Swim it, Shore it or Dodge it and protect yourself while having fun in the water! http://www.FloridaHealth.gov. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warmer weather means getting outdoors in Florida’s beautiful surroundings at the beaches, rivers and lakes! Make sure you know when to Swim it, Shore it or Dodge it and protect yourself while having fun in the water! http://www.FloridaHealth.gov.

A Port Charlotte woman is the latest to have contracted a flesh-eating bacteria and is currently hospitalized undergoing treatment.

Leann Thibodeau told WINK News on Monday that she was aware of recent reports about the bacteria in area waters but wasn’t concerned about a pinhole-sized cut on her foot when she entered the Gulf of Mexico at Manasota Beach in Englewood.

Thibodeau said she is a regular at the beach at Boca Grande but during the last weekend in June she wanted to try a different beach. Unlike some other recent cases, Thibodeau said she didn’t notice anything different for a couple of days but her foot soon began to swell and she noticed a discoloration around the small wound.

She joked with coworkers that she probably contracted the flesh-eating bacteria but by July 4 she was unable to walk.

She was taken to Port Charlotte’s Bayfront Health and diagnosed with Group A Streptoccus, the bacteria typically associated with flesh-eating cases, though also common with less life-threatening illnesses such as strep throat.

From her hospital bed on Monday, Thibodeau told WINK News, “I could not believe that this had happened to me,” and cautioned beachgoers that they need to be aware the bacteria is in the water.

Thibodeau’s case comes on the heels of other high-profile flesh-eating bacteria cases.

Right around the time Thibodeau was entering the water at Manasota Beach, a 12-year-old girl’s family say she contracted the bacteria in the Florida Panhandle. Just a few days later, Ellenton resident Lynn Fleming, 77, succumbed to the bacteria her family says she contracted at Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.

Other cases continue to be reported around the state and the Florida Department of Health has since launched a beach safety campaign as concerns grow.

DOH and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection say the bacteria is always present in the Gulf during warm summer months.

The bacteria, “is a naturally occurring bacteria found in warm salty waters such as the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding bays, the DOH said in a July 2 statement.

“Concentrations of this bacteria are higher when the water is warmer,” the statement continued.

DOH can’t say if it appears to be more cases this year because few, if any, of the victims have reported it directly to the state, but officials are aware of at least 40 cases statewide this year.

Tom Iovino, communications director for the DOH in Manatee County, said Fleming’s case was the first known case to have surfaced in Manatee County and cautioned beachgoers to take precautions this time of year when it comes to caring for small cuts and open wounds on the body.

Iovino said those same precautions need to be taken even if someone doesn’t go into the water because the bacteria also can colonize on the sand.

The Florida DOH reiterated that “rapid diagnosis is the key to effective treatment and recovery.”

