1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way dump truck crash in Florida

Authorities say one person was killed and another was seriously injured when a dump truck crossed the median on a Florida causeway and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the crash happened Monday morning.

Tampa police say the dump truck was traveling west on Courtney Campbell Causeway when it swerved into oncoming traffic. Police weren't immediately saying what caused the driver to lose control.

Both occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital, where the vehicle's passenger was pronounced dead.

The dump truck driver wasn't seriously injured.

No charges or citations were immediately reported.