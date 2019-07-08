Florida
Florida man charged with striking, killing pedestrian
A Florida driver is charged with killing a pedestrian while under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported Sunday that 22-year-old Terry Morales-Aheran struck and killed a pedestrian in Osceola County late Saturday night and then fled the scene.
Troopers believe Morales-Aheran was under the influence of drugs and took a blood sample from him.
He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He was being held in Osceola County jail Sunday. Jail records didn't list a lawyer for him.
Authorities didn't release the name of the victim.
