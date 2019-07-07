Florida

A weather disturbance in the South might bring a tropical depression to Florida

The five-day outlook map from the National Hurricane Center. National Hurricane Center

The next bit of serious storm season activity for Florida might not be coming across the Atlantic, but more like down past Atlanta.

The National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. Sunday Tropical Weather Outlook says a disturbance now around southern Tennessee could mosey on south through Georgia and could become a tropical depression once it leaves land.

“A trough of low pressure over the southeastern United States is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad low pressure area will likely form in a few days,” the forecast says. “Thereafter, upper-level winds support some development of this system while it meanders near the northeastern Gulf of Mexico coast through Friday.”

The National Hurricane Center puts the formation chance for Monday and Tuesday at near nil, but over the next five days at 40 percent.

