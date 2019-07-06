Have you seen 5-year-old Jaxson Prows? Deputies are on the lookout

Alachua County deputies are asking for help in finding a 5-year-old boy and 40-year-old woman who went missing on the Fourth of July. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Alachua County deputies are asking for help in finding a 5-year-old boy and 40-year-old woman who went missing on the Fourth of July.

Jaxson Prows was last seen in the 2200 block of Southwest 170th Street in Newberry, wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes, according to deputies.

The boy could be with Erin Hontz, who was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffle collar and a mossy oak camouflage hat, deputies said. The pair may be traveling in a 2004 beige Toyota Sienna minivan with Florida tag number BZAX67.

The car’s back driver’s side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape.





Alachua deputies said that there are no signs of foul play, but family members are concerned for their safety.

“We need every set of eyes looking so that we can check on them,” the Alachua Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

If you do see them, call your police department or the Alachua sheriff’s combined communications center at 352-955-1818.