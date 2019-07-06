Florida man ‘has no regard for human life.’ Search continues for July 4 stabber, cops say

Rudy Gonzalez Jr., 24, is considered dangerous and wanted on charges of attempted murder in Lake Wales, Florida. If you see him, call police immediately. Polk County Sheriff's Office

Polk County deputies are on the lookout for a “dangerous” man who they say repeatedly stabbed a Lake Wales man on the Fourth of July.

Rudy Gonzalez Jr., 24, has a warrant out for his arrest for repeatedly stabbing a man who is in critical but stable condition, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzalez’s last known address is on Bonnybrook Drive West in Lakeland, about 30 miles away from where the stabbing occurred.

If you happen to spot him, deputies strongly advise to call them immediately and “do not interact with him.”

Gonzalez has a “violent criminal history,” deputies say. In 2016, he was convicted on two separate cases of battery domestic violence, including battery on a pregnant woman. When he was released in February, he was placed on parole, deputies said.

He’s also been permanently banned from the Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Lake Wales.





Gonzalez is 5-seven and 150 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Detective Hartgraves at 863-678-4115 or 863-298-6200.

You can also anonymously call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.