Florida police fatally shoot man seen tossing drugs from car

A Florida police officer fatally shot a man who wrestled a gun away from a second officer.

The Pensacola News Journal reports the man was killed late Friday by a Pensacola police officer. Police didn't provide the identity of the deceased.

An officer attempted to pull the man over after smelling marijuana coming from his car. Police said the man didn't stop and began throwing drugs out the car window.

The man eventually stopped in front of a home and got out of the car. An officer tried to arrest him and he resisted. He wrestled with and disarmed the officer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A second officer then shot the man. No officers were injured during the altercation.