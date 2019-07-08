Florida
A Florida man gets out of jail. He tries to ‘hot wire’ an ATV to go home, deputies say
A Florida man is back in cuffs after deputies say he tried to break into more than two dozen cars in the jail’s parking lot.
Dennis John Libonati, 68, was just released from the Pasco County jail but instead of calling an Uber, officials say they found him inside a restricted area, trying to “hot wire” a deputy’s ATV so he could get home on July 1.
He also tried to enter 26 other cars in the jail’s parking lot unsuccessfully, the police report states.
Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time an incident like this happened.
Kevin Doll, the department’s public information officer, said it wasn’t too long ago when someone tried to get into a deputy’s car. The car’s windows were tinted and the suspect, he said, didn’t realize the deputy was still inside her car.
Libonati was arrested and is facing more than a dozen auto burglary charges.
