Man dies, teen loses fingers in Pompano Beach firework accidents

Tips to staying safe while using fireworks With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks.

Backyard fireworks killed one and seriously injured another in Pompano Beach on Thursday.





In the parking lot of his apartment complex at 2930 NW Fifth St. at around 10 p.m., a 31-year-old man placed a PVC pipe in the ground and put a 3-inch mortar-style firework inside, according to a city press release. Several bystanders watched as he lit the firework, but failed to move away from it before it went off.

The man suffered shoulder, neck and head injuries, and was rushed to Broward Health North but died as a result of his injuries.





Four miles away at around the same time, a 24-inch Roman candle blew up in a 15-year-old’s right hand at 1721 NE Second Ter. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center but lost several fingers and possibly his entire hand in the accident.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both explosives used were illegal, as Florida law only permits consumer use of state-approved sparklers.