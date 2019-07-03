Second teen victim comes forward about Florida man who allegedly drugged, raped 15-year-old

Jorge Martinez Broward Sheriff's Office

A man already in Broward County jail on charges of drugging, raping and filming a 15-year-old, is looking at new charges involving another teen girl.

On June 26, Jorge Martinez, 18, was arrested after he went to a party the 15-year-old was having at a home in Miramar. Police said he was uninvited. Later at an after-party, he gave her an overdose of Percocet, raped her and posted videos of her naked on social media, police said.

The girl was taken to Palmetto General Hospital by friends and then was airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital “in very critical condition.”

Miramar police said that the girl’s family has requested that information on her condition not be released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Saturday, the mother of a different teenage victim had called Miramar police to tell them she wished to press charges against Martinez over an incident that happened earlier in June, police said.

The mother did not want to prosecute until she saw the news of Martinez’s arrest, police said.

That incident occurred on June 19. Police met with the teenager and unidentified family members about a sexual battery. They were told that the mother had woken up early on June 19 and could not find her daughter. The mother called the daughter, but the calls weren’t answered. Finally, the daughter called and asked that she be picked up at Westland Mall, at 1675 W 49th St., in Hialeah.

After the family picked up the teen, they went to a Miami-Dade County police station to document the incident, but were referred to Miramar police because that’s where something happened between the two, police said.

The girl told officers that she was with Jorge Martinez. The details of what they were doing have been redacted from the arrest report, but Martinez was charged with sexual battery of a victim 12 to 18 years old by an 18-year-old and contributing to delinquency of a child. His bond is now $625,000.