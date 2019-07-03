A sinkhole ‘swallowed’ some trucks near Orlando International Airport, fire rescue says

A truck recedes into the sunken Earth on Boggy Creek Road outside Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue

A sinkhole developed in Wednesday’s early hours in an industrial area near Orlando International Airport, pulling some trucks into the ground, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The lone driver one of the trucks got out without injury, OCFR said.

This occurred at 11762 Boggy Creek Rd., home of companies providing trucking, towing, construction and concrete services. It’s six miles from Orlando International Airport on the roads, but about three miles as the crow flies.

