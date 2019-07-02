Arrests break ‘largest current source of cocaine’ to Miami-Dade neighborhood, feds say

5 linked to ‘largest current source of cocaine’ in Miami-Dade neighborhood arrested, feds say The King Enterprise had supplied most of the cocaine to the Perrine neighborhood for years, say authorities. On July 2, five people connected to the group were arrested on federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The King Enterprise had supplied most of the cocaine to the Perrine neighborhood for years, say authorities. On July 2, five people connected to the group were arrested on federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

For years, a group dubbed the King Enterprise supplied most of the cocaine to Perrine in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities say.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the drug trafficking network had been stopped and five people had been arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute narcotics. The five will face a federal judge Wednesday.

“Law enforcement, through the course of physical surveillance, controlled purchases of narcotics, and debriefs with witnesses, believes that the King Enterprise is the largest current source of cocaine distribution in the neighborhood of Perrine, located in the Southern District of Florida,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The investigation has revealed that the King Enterprise utilizes multiple locations to distribute narcotics, store narcotics, and conceal the proceeds of the narcotics sales.”





Arrested were:

▪ Tedrick “Ted” King, 45, from South Miami-Dade. He served 11 and a half years in prison for grand theft auto, cocaine possession, two counts of armed robbery, possession of an illegal weapon and escape, records show. While he was inside, he also committed two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. King went back to prison in 2008 for 15 weeks on two counts of driving with a suspended license. He did another 15 months over 2010 and 2011 for trafficking cocaine under 200 grams, records show.

▪ Wilhemina Nottage, 35, lives in Homestead. She has been ticketed four times for knowingly driving with a suspended license in Miami-Dade, but none of those tickets resulted in convictions, records show.

▪ Keyon Harris, 37, served two months in prison for grand theft and burglary in 2012. He just got arrested Thursday for petit theft. In 2008, he served two days after pleading guilty to cocaine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and tampering with physical evidence, records show.





▪ Jonis “J.J.” Webster, 39, was imprisoned for seven years and two months from 2008 through 2015 for cocaine trafficking, being a felon with a gun and carrying a concealed firearm, according to records. In January, he was sentenced to one day of probation for petit theft and uttering a forged instrument. A charge of altering a vehicle’s identification for sale is pending in Miami-Dade from February. Upon his prison release, he lived in Riviera Beach, but now is in South Miami-Dade.

▪ Christopher McCollur, 32, nicknamed “Block.” There were no available records on McCollur.

The investigation into the trafficking network was part of the Southern District of Florida’s Violence Reduction Partnership initiative. Agencies including the FBI, DEA and the Miami-Dade police department teamed up to look into the conspiracy, which spanned from October 2018 through June 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement officers conducted about 30 controlled narcotics purchases from the King Enterprise, including cocaine, marijuana, and Molly during the investigation.

In addition to the five arrested on federal charges, 14 people connected to the ring were arrested and face state charges.