Florida

A federal contractor paid $22,000 to clean things up after it underpaid janitors

DAVID J. NEAL dneal@MiamiHerald.com

A Panama City disposal and janitorial service got caught underpaying 46 janitors doing federal contract work at Tyndall Air Force Base.

Coqui Disposal Services, a company first registered in Florida by its only officer David Otano, paid $22,335 in back pay, which comes to $485.54 per worker.

Part of another federal agency, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, found Coqui violated McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract act rules. When it’s contract at Tyndall renewed, Coqui didn’t pay the increased rates in the renewed contract.

“When contractors and subcontractors receive federal funds to provide services for the government, they must comply with all applicable laws, including ensuring employees receive required wages,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Daniel White, in Jacksonville, Florida.

