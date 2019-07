Authorities say a Florida teen is dead after falling off the back of a golf cart.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that 16-year-old Levi Singleton was hospitalized Friday and later died.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old man was driving the cart on a Monticello road when Singleton was thrown from the back. Troopers are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No charges were immediately reported.