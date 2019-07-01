Tow truck driver falls asleep, plows into FHP car. Trooper sent to the hospital

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A tow truck driver working for Southwest Transport out of Miami fell asleep at the wheel at around 8:44 a.m. Monday morning and crashed into an occupied Florida Highway Patrol vehicle, sending the trooper to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

According to a FHP press release, the the driver of the tow truck was heading westbound on Interstate 75 in Collier County along Alligator Alley at the time the driver fell asleep. The FHP trooper was parked in the emergency lane of the highway. The tow truck veered off the roadway and sideswiped the FHP vehicle.

The report states the tow truck continued westbound, making contact with and uprooting “a large portion of the guardrail.”

The two truck driver has been identified as 26-year-old Miami resident Duante Bell. The trooper, from Naples, is 52-year-old Gualberto Morales. He was taken to Physicians Hospital in Naples.

FHP would only report that the crash remains under investigation.