Divers rescue Florida man from vehicle submerged in canal
Authorities say divers rescued a man from a vehicle that was submerged in a Florida canal.
Palm Beach Fire Rescue said in a statement that the vehicle was fully underwater Sunday when firefighters arrived at the scene in Jupiter, Florida and found a large crowd of people near the canal banks. Rescue divers immediately went into the water to search for passengers and located a man. They brought him back to the shoreline and took him to a hospital, where his condition remains unclear.
Fire rescue spokesman Capt. Albert Borroto says the divers searched the inside of the vehicle and surrounding area for more victims but none were found.
