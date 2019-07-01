Divers rescue Florida man from vehicle submerged in canal

Authorities say divers rescued a man from a vehicle that was submerged in a Florida canal.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue said in a statement that the vehicle was fully underwater Sunday when firefighters arrived at the scene in Jupiter, Florida and found a large crowd of people near the canal banks. Rescue divers immediately went into the water to search for passengers and located a man. They brought him back to the shoreline and took him to a hospital, where his condition remains unclear.

Fire rescue spokesman Capt. Albert Borroto says the divers searched the inside of the vehicle and surrounding area for more victims but none were found.