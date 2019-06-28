Florida
Sheriff’s ‘Scumbag of the Week’: suspects in theft of 7-Eleven Red Cross donation jar
Four 7-Eleven thieves earned Volusia County Sheriff’s Mike Chitwood’s “Scumbag of the Week” notification due to part of their loot.
Not the soda. Not the grilled taquito. But boosting the Red Cross “Feed the Children” donation jar earned the department’s ire.
The sheriff’s office posted surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify the three men and a woman they say pulled this June 13 theft at the 1204 Ocean Shore Blvd. 7-Eleven in Ormond Beach.
According to the Volusia sheriff’s department, someone from the group distracted the clerk and two guys grabbed soda and a taquito and left.
“The third man waits at the front door for a moment, walks to the counter, grabs the donation jar and leaves the store with it,” the sheriff’s office says. “The four then drive south on State Road A1A.”
The donation jar had about $50.
Anyone who knows anything about this theft can call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777, Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477), email kmcdaniel@vcso.us or go to NEFCrimestoppers.com.
