The bomb squad was called to a Keys beach after a military flare washed up on shore

A military flare sets upright in the back of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office pickup truck Tuesday, June 26. Beach goers found it on Sea Oats Beach on Lower Matecumbe Key.

Monroe County’s bomb squad deputies were called out to an Islamorada beach to respond to what turned out to be a washed up military flare.

The device was found by beach goers at Sea Oats Beach on Lower Matecumbe Beach Tuesday morning, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Lt. Michael DiGiovanni, a bomb squad leader assigned to the Village of Islamorada, safely retrieved the flare, Linhardt said.

“The event was a good reminder that although these devices are found somewhat regularly on Florida beaches due to the high military presence in the state, the public should never handle them,” Linhardt said. “Always report any military-looking device or object to the sheriff’s office.”