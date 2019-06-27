A Florida veteran wanted to support Wounded Warriors — so he and his dog walked to Idaho

Ken Brock and Pam pose with various supporters in Nebraska. Courtesy of Ken Brock's Facebook

When Ken Brock and his service dog Pam first began their journey from Keystone Heights, Florida, to Coer d’Alene, Idaho, on Feb. 1, the veteran wanted to alleviate any lingering misconceptions about the Wounded Warrior Project.

Instead his venture turned into one of self-discovery.

The Clay County veteran and his service dog completed an over 2800-mile trek in support of the charity on Thursday.





“This journey has made me feel that I can handle stuff better,” Brock said, “that I have the mental capability to approach things.”





Brock suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The disorder had turned Brock into a recluse, but receiving Pam gave him a second chance.

“If it wasn’t for her,” Brock said, “I’d probably still be in my chair watching TV and afraid to go outside.”





The support he received along the way has been crucial. Whether in person or via Facebook, the encouragement helped fuel him when Mother Nature reared her ugly head.

First there were the floods in the Plains. Then high speed winds in Alabama. Those did little to deter Brock.

But a near-death experience courtesy of an 18-wheeler in Scribner, Nebraska, almost succeeded. A tractor-trailer sideswiped the cart carrying Pam after the duo had stopped to receive a donation.

“The next day I sat there and literally pondered for about 45 minutes whether or not to throw in the towel,” Brock said, “but what got me back on the road was the Wounded Warriors.”

Brock estimates he raised approximately $8,000 throughout his journey.

“[It’s] because of the generosity of people like Ken that Warriors don’t pay for any of our services,” Wounded Warriors public relations specialist Rob Lewis, who works out of the Jacksonville office, said.

With just over three miles to go on Thursday afternoon, Brock reflected on what he’s most looking forward to. His list included taking a vacation and saving up to buy a car. These things paled in comparison, however, to spending time with his son, daughter and grandchildren all of whom call Coer d’Alene home.

“That’s why I chose Coer d’Alene,” Brock said.