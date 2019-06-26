A 16-year-old is facing charges for shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in last week’s shooting death of a 14-year-old girl.

Cops say Dereck Rivera is a known gang member affiliated with the TC Boys, or Town and Country Boys, and is being charged with second degree murder.

Cops say Rivera shot “multiple rounds” into a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. on June 17. One of the rounds entered through the rear window, striking the 14-year-old in the head. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Sheriff Chad Chronister briefed reporters Wednesday morning, saying Rivera had a longstanding “beef” with one of the vehicle’s occupants as the motive for the shooting.

“I understand there is nothing I can say that will bring this young girl back, but I hope by putting this individual responsible for her death behind bars, I hope her family, loved ones and friends can now find a miniscule amount of comfort and relief,” Chronister said. “I wanted this case worked around the clock, no stone unturned and solved quickly. And we did just that.”

Rivera was arrested Tuesday night at his home in the Egypt Lake area of Tampa. Chronister said Rivera refused to speak to investigators at this time.

The shooting took place at a Walgreens located at 128 East Brandon Blvd.

