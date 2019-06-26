Dead sea turtle found speared in Biscayne National Park

Dead sea turtle found shot with spear Federal investigators are looking for the person or people who shot a sea turtle with a spear gun. The federally- and state-protected animal was found recently in Biscayne National Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Federal investigators are looking for the person or people who shot a sea turtle with a spear gun. The federally- and state-protected animal was found recently in Biscayne National Park.

A dead sea turtle with a spear shaft through its head was found in Biscayne National Park “recently,” according to the National Park Service.

Federal investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for killing the federally and state-protected animal.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of sea turtle was killed, the exact day it was discovered or where in the 273-square mile park it was found.

All species of sea turtles are considered threatened or endangered and are protected by the state of Florida and under the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973, according to a fact page on Nova Southeastern University’s Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography’s website.

Biscayne National Park, encompassing coral reefs and islands, is off the northern part of the Florida Keys.

National Park Service investigators are asking anyone with information about the dead sea turtle to call 305-242-7740.