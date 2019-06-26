Broward fires two more deputies for neglect of duty, 16 months after Parkland shooting

Ex-BSO deputy’s movements at time of Parkland school shooting New video overlays deputy's movements with animation of shooter's actions and police radio calls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New video overlays deputy's movements with animation of shooter's actions and police radio calls.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Wednesday said that two more BSO deputies involved in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting last year had been fired for neglect of duty.

The deputies, Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh, were dismissed after the agency completed its own internal affairs investigation of the response to the mass shooting at the school in Parkland.

Two other deputies had already been fired. The announcement came 16 months after shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and staff at the school and injured 17 others, leading to the internal investigation.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been highly criticized for its response, including by parents in Parkland, other law enforcement agencies and experts and the many South Florida political leaders.

Almost immediately after the shooting, Stoneman Douglas Resource Officer Scot Peterson was suspended by Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for his actions during the mass shooting, the worst at a high school in Florida history.

Early this year, new Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also fired Israel, who is now fighting for his job at hearings before Florida senators.

