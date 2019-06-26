Florida toddler drowns in lake near her home

Authorities say a 23-month-old girl drowned in a lake near her home in South Florida.

Coconut Creek police spokesman Scotty Leamon tells news outlets the girl was found unresponsive in the lake on Tuesday night.

Police officers began CPR on the child until paramedics arrived and took over life-saving efforts. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Leamon says the drowning appears to be accidental.

An investigation is continuing.